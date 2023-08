Hearts will face Rosenborg in the Europa Conference League third qualifying round after the Norwegians squeezed past Crusaders.

The Northern Irish part-timers held their more illustrious opponents to a 2-2 draw in Belfast and were poised at 1-1 in Trondheim after 90 minutes. However, Rosenborg emerged 3-2 winners on the night to progress on aggregrate.

Hearts will travel to Norway next Thursday (10th) before the return a week later at Tynecastle.