Hibernian fan Mattie Fairnie believes the Easter Road club will bounce back from their shock first-leg defeat to Andorran side Inter Club d'Escaldes, and move into the next round of Europa Conference League qualifiers.

"The game itself was a shocker," Fairnie said, speaking on the BBC's Scottish Football Podcast.

"I don't think it will matter in the long run though, I think we'll comfortably tuck them away on Thursday night, at the risk of famous last words.

"I didn't see too much from them that I was worried about that I wouldn't expect us to not win by a few goals at Easter Road."

"You were almost left scratching your head about how we could have been so bad. Until Joe Newell came on, there wasn't a single player that got pass marks. We looked like we had totally underestimated the opposition.

"The manager said he had watched them and knew what they were all about, but it looked like we were treating it like a pre-season game and it really bit us on the backside."