Back in the big time
Some big performances to finish the season on a real high. Thanks to everyone for their support through the ups and downs this season! Champions League nights are back 💪 pic.twitter.com/1JwCcUfbWE— Harry Kane (@HKane) May 22, 2022
Dare. Dream. Done. 🔥@ChampionsLeague 👋🏿— Ryan Sessegnon (@RyanSessegnon) May 22, 2022
We Are Back💙 #COYS
Thank you for the support this season 💙💙💙 pic.twitter.com/xHckbMuJHX
Premier League Golden Boot winner: Heung-Min Son pic.twitter.com/MnVw6zhP67— Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) May 22, 2022
