Aston Villa 1-2 Liverpool: Pick of the stats

Getty Images

  • Aston Villa have lost four of their past six Premier League home games (W2), as many defeats as they suffered on home soil in their previous 13 (W5 D4).

  • Liverpool have now scored 43 away goals in the Premier League this season, only managing more in a league campaign once before - in 2013-14 (48), when they finished second behind Manchester City.

  • The Reds secured their 19th league win of the season against teams starting the day in the bottom half of the table, more than any other side has managed in a campaign in the competition.

  • Douglas Luiz is the ninth player to score against Liverpool on his 100th Premier League appearance.