Ralph Hasenhuttl has warned off potential suitors who may be interested in signing James Ward-Prowse this summer.

Ward-Prowse was named Players' Player of the Year and Fans' Player of the Year at Southampton's end-of-season awards evening this week, as well as claiming the Goal of the Season gong for his strike against Wolves.

After scoring 10 goals this season, and impressing for England, he has been linked with a move away from St Mary's - but Hasenhuttl dismissed those rumours.

"We have him here as our captain and it's important we make steps forward as a team," he said.

"James is our captain, he is happy here and he has four years left on his contract.

"He will be staying here."

With Ward-Prowse set to take on Brentford's Christian Eriksen in the Premier League this weekend, Hasenhuttl says he has not seen a midfielder with the same skillset as his 27-year-old captain.

"His best game is as a number six but he can score from his position and of course his set-pieces are exceptional," he said.

"It's even harder for him when we only have a few or just one free-kick per game and yet he scores a goal from it. It is fantastic.

"We need to put him into this position more so he can keep doing this."