Motherwell v Hibernian: Team news

On-loan Arsenal striker Mika Biereth is pushing for his Motherwell debut, but Jon Obika (hamstring) and Harry Paton are still doubts. Calum Butcher (foot) is a long-term absentee.

Hibernian will be without Rocky Bushiri as the defender completes a domestic suspension incurred at the end of last season. Jojo Wollacott (thigh), Harry McKirdy (heart) and Chris Cadden (Achilles) are all out long term.

Dylan Vente is set for a league bow after scoring and providing an assist on his debut in Thursday's Europa Conference League qualifying win over Luzern.