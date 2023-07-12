Tottenham's Harry Kane is keen to join Bayern Munich, who have already made two bids for the striker. (ESPN), external

But Kane could be offered £400,000 a week if new Tottenham manager Ange Postecoglou convinces him to stay. The 29-year-old's contract expires next summer. (Telegraph - subscription required), external

Meanwhile, Bournemouth are ahead of Spurs, West Ham and Wolves in the pursuit of Bristol City's England Under-20 midfielder Alex Scott. (Teamtalk), external

Tottenham, Arsenal and Chelsea in wanting Celta Vigo and Spain Under-21 midfielder Gabri Veiga. (Le10Sport - in French), external

