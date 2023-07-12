Ashley Young wishes he was "given the chance to say goodbye properly" to Aston Villa fans, adding: "I wasn’t given the answers to my questions before the last game of the season."

The 38-year-old has agreed to join Everton after his contract expired at Villa Park.

He wrote on Twitter:, external "Firstly, I’d like to thank the players. All of you know what I said I wanted to achieve with you - and after all the hard work we managed to achieve that!

"Secondly, thanks to the managers and staff that believed and trusted in me - you know who you are!

"And finally to you, the fans, who welcomed me back with open arms almost as if I had never left.

"I wish I was given the chance to say goodbye properly and show my appreciation to you, but I wasn’t given the answers to my questions before the last game of the season.

"Villa Park will always be a special place to me. UTV. See you next season. Age really is just a number."