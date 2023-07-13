We asked you for the worst value signings Tottenham have ever made.

You didn't hold back on your replies.

Here are some of your picks:

Tim: Roberto Soldado. He was a complete and utter waste of money - although his injury was the reason Harry Kane was given his chance, so there was a positive.

Dervan: Spurs have made two record signings in the past 10 years. Neither have worked out. Both Tanguy Ndombele and Richarlison have never made out their real potential. Kulusevski also looked like a great signing but he hasn't really worked out, though he's still got time to be special.

Daniel: Vincent Janssen by far. He joined for a ridiculous £15 million and couldn’t shadow Harry Kane properly. In his three-year spell, he got injured multiple times and scored a paltry two goals. By far our worst signing.

Kev: There’s been a few players that should've been great, but couldn’t do it at Spurs (Helder Postiga, Soldado, David Bentley). However, nobody can get near Grzegorz Rasiak. He played like a man that had won a competition to be a Spurs striker. Never scored a goal and lasted six months.

Nick: There's so many to choose from! Richarlison has to be up there, though Ndombele, Lo Celso, Soldado, Bentley and Bent could be justified. It's actually easier to name our best value signings as the list is far shorter!