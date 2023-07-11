Youngster Kamarai Swyer is keen to keep pushing for opportunities in the first team after scoring in West Ham's first pre-season match at National League Boreham Wood on Monday.

The Hammers won the match 4-1 with goals from Danny Ings, Swyer, Jarrod Bowen and Gideon Kodua.

"It’s not a bad way to start at all," 20-year-old midfielder Swyer told West Ham TV, external.

"You don’t often get many chances because we have some many talented players in the first-team squad, so when you do get an opportunity you have to try to take it.

"Pre-season has been good. We've been back for five or so days now and it’s been really good, but tough."

David Moyes' side will now step up pre-season preparations with a tour of Australia, where they will face Perth Glory and Premier League rivals Tottenham Hotspur.

"I’m happy to be going and excited to be involved in the trip," Swyer added.

"I have to keep building, working on my game and keep doing the same things I’ve been doing recently and working hard."