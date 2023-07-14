New Rangers forward Sam Lammers insists he has not come to Ibrox to "replace anyone".

The Dutchman, 26, has joined from Atalanta on a four-year deal, having been on loan at Sampdoria last season.

Striker Alfredo Morelos, who scored 124 goals for the club, and winger Ryan Kent are among those to have left Rangers this summer.

"I'm my own player and I want to be an important one," said Lammers, who started his career at PSV Eindhoven.

Lammers says Rangers manager Michael Beale "has a really clear vision of what he wants for this team and me in it".

"I can play multiple roles in the manager's system," he explained. "I'm not here to replace anyone. Rangers fits me."