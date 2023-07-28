Fulham have signed defender Calvin Bassey from Ajax on a four-year contract for an undisclosed fee.

The move is subject to international clearance, which the Cottagers say they expect to come early next week, and the club have the option to extend the deal by an extra year.

The 23-year-old Nigeria international, who spent two seasons with Scottish Premiership side Rangers before joining Ajax, told FFCtv: "I know how big a club Fulham is.

"They always have quality players, they’re playing in the Premier League - the best league in the world - so I didn’t have to think much about it.

"I’m happy it’s all done now and I can just focus on the football and help the team build on last season, when they did amazing."