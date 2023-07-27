'Hibs fans exude confidence for task ahead'

Calum Macdonald, BBC Sport Scotland in Andorra

Methil with mountains is how my colleague Brian McLauchlin described the Estadi Comunal on last night’s Sportound.

High praise indeed for East Fife’s home as it’s hard to imagine a more picturesque setting than the ground in Andorra’s capital.

Picturesque or not, Hibs have a job to do against Inter Club d'Escaldes and the fans we met today milling around the team hotel expect them to do it in style. Four or five goals was the most common prediction.

Djurgarden of Sweden or Luzern of Switzerland await in the next round, but both manager Lee Johnson and captain Paul Hanlon spoke of expecting a different, more direct challenge from the Andorrans and that had some Hibs fans worried, although they expect to outscore the opposition.