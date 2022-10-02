Ryan Porteous has vowed to focus on his football amid intense speculation about his future after the centre-half followed his highly praised Scotland debut with a man-of-the-match scoring performance in Hibernian's win away to Ross County. (Sunday Post, print edition)

Hibs centre-back Ryan Porteous says "weeks don't come better than that" after his Scotland debut and scoring against Ross County but admits that manager Lee Johnson was "quite hard on me" on his return from international duty, telling him it was "back to reality". (Scotland On Sunday), external

Hibs manager Lee Johnson has revealed that he would have played for Scotland, courtesy of Lennoxtown-born mum Caron, had he received the call. (Sunday Times, print edition)

Read Sunday's Scottish Gossip in full here.