Arsenal 2-1 Fulham: What Arteta said

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta, speaking to Sky Sports: "Big boost, winning like this is really nice.

"We made a mistake and they punished us but then how we reacted against adversity, the connection with the supporters, the way we went about it, the team believed. They wanted to win the match, they went for it and we managed to do it."

On Gabriel getting the winner after his mistake: "It shows his character and how far he has come across. His mentality and the way he looks after himself I am really happy.

"Now it is onto the next one. We have another two games this week we have to prepare and recover well.

"Every game in this league is so demanding. It's really physical and has real quality teams with top coaches that make every game difficult."

Start of a title challenge? "No this is just the start of the season. We are in a long, long marathon."