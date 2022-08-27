Aberdeen 5-0 Livingston: what did the manager say?

Livingston boss David Martindale: "Frustration. Disappointed. Let the fans down today. I'll take the majority of that. "For 35 minutes, with eleven men, we were by far the better team. We created two very good chances and limited Aberdeen to corners into our box. "It's a lack of focus from 35 minutes onwards. The goalkeeper plays a ball to the centre-half when we're not ready as a team, we're not set. Jack [Fitzwater] has to make a better decision. We go into the second-half behind which felt unjust, albeit the penalty was deserved. It was very poor decision making on our part from Shamal [George] and Jack. "At 2-0 down with ten men, it's very difficult. There are schoolboy errors. "I feel a wee bit sorry for the majority of the boys that started the game because I think they played extremely well. Once they went 3-0 up, I was thinking more of Wednesday night to be honest. "I shouldn't be stood here talking about getting beat 5-0. It's not acceptable. It's my responsibility. I made the changes. I've got to be big enough and ugly enough to take it on the chin." "One bad mistake led to another mistake. The game isn't done but it's extremely difficult. I owe the fans an apology. Maybe my changes at 3-0 down never helped the team."