Celtic's press can jolt Real, says Balague

R﻿eal Madrid's strengths are plentiful - but what about their weaknesses?

S﻿panish football expert Guillem Balague believes Celtic's style is well suited to knocking the European champions off their stride.

“Real don’t really like teams that go and pressure them," Balague told BBC Scotland's The Nine.

"If they lose the ball, they don’t like to be attacked by three or four people that run in behind and run into space.

"They don’t like to defend against teams that play with quick one and two touches, like Celtic do.

“Celtic have a team capable of taking points from everyone in this group and they will have the chance to get to the next round."