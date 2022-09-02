Xhaka has been set free
- Published
Granit Xhaka already has as many league goals as he has achieved in each of the last four seasons.
The 29-year-old has found the net once in five matches this season and according to statisticians Opta, the Switzerland international is displaying a new sense of freedom.
Skip twitter post
5.2% - Between 2016-17 and 2021-22, 0.7% of Granit Xhaka's touches in the Premier League were in the opposition box, compared to 5.2% this season. Freedom. pic.twitter.com/tRv3zPR9Mq— OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) September 2, 2022
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.
End of twitter post