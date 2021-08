Manchester City played two friendly matches as they built towards the new Premier League season, plus the Community Shield against Leicester on Saturday.

Here are City's pre-season friendly results in full:

27 July: Manchester City 2-0 Preston (Etihad Campus)

31 July: Troyes v Manchester City (Stade de l'Aube) (Man City cancelled trip to France because of Covid-19)

31 July: Manchester City 4-0 Barnsley (Etihad Campus)