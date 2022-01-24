Your thoughts on Arsenal's transfer window

There's one week to go until the transfer window closes and we've been asking for your thoughts on Arsenal so far - who should Mikel Arteta buy, sell or keep?

Here are some of your views:

Garth: I think we need two midfielders. One to partner Thomas Partey and one who can challenge him to up his performances. Also looking for striking options to replace the three probable outgoings of Laca, Auba and Eddie. I think Ivan Toney would be a strong candidate.

Kevin: We need defenders, defenders, defenders! 18 years without a Premier League title. Money wasted on average midfielders.

Rob: Get Bellingham!

Steve: Aaron Ramsey had 10 years with the Arsenal. He’s an extremely gifted midfielder and adapts to suit any Arteta formation. We need to get him back and soon. He is also an inspiration to Arsenal’s younger players.

