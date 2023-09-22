Liverpool v West Ham: Pick of the stats

Since doing the double over Liverpool in 2015-16, West Ham have won just one of their past 14 Premier League games against the Reds (D2 L11), a 3-2 home win in November 2021.

Liverpool have won their past six Premier League home games against West Ham. Indeed, the Reds have lost just one of their past 50 league games at Anfield against the Hammers, a 3-0 loss in August 2015 under Brendan Rodgers.

West Ham manager David Moyes has never won in 18 previous Premier League away games against Liverpool (D6 L12). The only occasion of a manager taking charge of more away games against a side without ever winning is Moyes himself (19 at Arsenal).

No player has more Premier League assists this season than Liverpool's Mohamed Salah (4). He has also either scored or assisted in his past 11 Premier League appearances, with only three players doing so in 12 in a row - Stan Collymore (12 between March-August 1995), Jamie Vardy (15 between August-December 2015) and Salah himself (15 between August-December 2021).