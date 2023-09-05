BBC Sport's chief football writer Phil McNulty has been answering fans' questions as we head into the first international break of the Premier League season.

Murray: Was Harry Kane holding Spurs back?

Phil: Is that the sound of your tongue drilling a hole in your cheek that I can hear, Murray?

Of course he wasn't - it was probably the other way around.

What we can say is that Spurs do not, as yet, appear to be suffering for his absence as they play exciting football under new manager Ange Postecoglou. James Maddison looks an absolute snip at £45m and Son Heung-min is in the goals.

A bump in the road at Fulham in the Carabao Cup, but so far so good in the post-Kane era.

