Brighton goalkeeper Jason Steele said his side needed a "killer edge" as they crashed out of the Carabao Cup on penalties at Charlton.

The Seagulls were held to a goalless draw over 90 minutes by the League One side before losing 4-3 in the shootout.

Speaking to BBC Radio Sussex, Steele said: "It feels very raw. I thought we played really well and dominated the game from start to finish, but it goes to penalties and anything can happen.

"We have to put it to bed and prepare for Southampton.

"There is no blame or anything like that. We are a team - we win together, we lose together.

"There are not many teams that would defend like that in the Premier League and we still got into good areas that we talk about day in and day out, and now we have to be ruthless.

"If you look at the performance, you can't fault us. We just need that killer edge."