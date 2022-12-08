Erik ten Hag says Manchester United will quickly draw a line under their friendly defeat at Cadiz.

United were 2-0 down inside 13 minutes against the La Liga outfit and went on to lose 4-2 in Spain.

“It is quite clear. We were not awake, still sleeping, in the first 15 minutes,” he said in a post-match interview with MUTV., external

“The first 15 minutes cannot happen. That is not our standard and that should not happen.

“We’ve spoken about the performance and we’ll do it tomorrow, again, but then we have to strike it, draw a line and then move on. But it can’t happen in the future.”