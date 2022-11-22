Mohammed Salisu did not put a foot wrong at an African Talent Football Academy session back home in Ghana, which was a surprise given that he had turned up without any boots.

Spanish coach Fran Castano was responsible for uncovering Salisu and said: “I was about to kick him out, but he caught my attention within 10 minutes.”

From there, Salisu got a trial at Valladolid and within 18 months was playing for the first team in La Liga before joining Southampton in August 2020.