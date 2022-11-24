T﻿wo-time European Cup winner Alan Kennedy has paid tribute to the late David Johnson, marking the former Liverpool striker as an "unsung hero" who was "appreciated" by players and staff at the club.

J﻿ohnson - seen alongside Sir Kenny Dalglish in the image - died on Wednesday at the age of 71 having spent spells at both Liverpool and Everton.

H﻿e won the European Cup three times, including once with Kennedy in 1981.

"H﻿e was a great guy and great player," Kennedy told BBC Radio Merseyside.

"The spell he had at Liverpool, he was fantastic. I﻿ think they broke up the Kevin Keegan and John Toshack partnership, then looked at players in Dalglish and Johnson.

"I﻿ know we needed him in the 1981 European Cup final. He was a thorn in Real Madrid's side. He was one of the great players we had in the team.

"H﻿e was for me, an unsung hero. We talk about the great Dalglish but alongside him you need a support vehicle - he certainly was. And yet he came in with a lot of goals.

"H﻿e really did graft. That's what the players and staff told him. They appreciated him being in the team. H﻿e was a wonderful, wonderful player.

"I﻿ always thought David was a positive player on the pitch. He was never one to give up, always positive. That proved later in life, David and I had a coaching school, we'd coach in the Liverpool area. He was always the one with the ideas. I found him a pleasure to work with.

"H﻿earing the news, I felt a lump in my throat that one of my great friends has passed away."

Y﻿ou can listen to Kennedy's chat with BBC Radio Merseyside from 2:24 here