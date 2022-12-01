'﻿Celtic linked with Cho amid Giakoumakis doubt'

Celtic are one of several European clubs keen to sign Cho Gue-sung in January after the 24-year-old Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors striker's scoring exploits for South Korea at the World Cup finals. (Scottish Sun), external

Giorgos Giakoumakis could make a shock exit from Celtic in January with the Greece striker unhappy that he has been unable to reach agreement over an improved contract - and there is already strong European interest in the 27-year-old who still has a contract until 2026. (Daily Record), external

Al-Ahly have had a change of heart after saying Egypt midfielder Mohamed Magdy, who has been linked with Celtic, was not for sale and now suggest the 26-year-old is available for £4.15m, the Cairo club having accepted a £300,000 offer for the player from Turkish outfit Sivasspor in August only for the deal to fall through. (Daily Record), external

Canada right-back Alistair Johnston's £3.45m transfer to Celtic from Montreal could be announced soon, with journalist Manuel Veth saying the deal for the 24-year-old has been "completely agreed". (The Scotsman), external

