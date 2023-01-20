Chris Wood says he is "very thankful" to be joining Nottingham Forest following his move from Newcastle United.

The New Zealand international has joined on loan for the rest of the season, with a "conditional obligation" for it to become a permanent deal until the summer of 2024.

"It’s a great feeling and I am very thankful to be here," said Wood.

"Nottingham Forest is a massive club which I have come up against a number of times, but it’s nice now to be able to pull on the red shirt and fight for the club.

"You can see the transition over the past 18 months and it’s progressing in the right way. It’s a project that’s going in the right direction.

He added: "It’s a club looking up rather than anything else, it’s going to take a lot of hard work, but it’s a squad that’s pulling together.

"I’ve been in this league a long time, so hopefully I’ll bring a lot of experience to try and help the younger lads out and bring everybody together.

"As a visiting player, it’s always been an amazing atmosphere at The City Ground. The crowd are loud and strong, so I’m thankful to have that passionate fanbase on my side now and I can’t wait to get playing there."