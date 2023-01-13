Sutton's predictions: Wolves v West Ham

Sutton's prediction: 2-0

Wolves continue to impress me under new boss Julen Lopetegui. There has been a visible improvement right through their team, but especially up front. They look like they will score in every game now.

In contrast, West Ham's attack still hasn't clicked and they are still far from solid at the back either.

I keep thinking the Hammers will turn the corner but their relegation battle is real now - they need someone to start playing well to dig themselves out of the hole they have found themselves in.

Gaz's prediction: 3-1

West Ham don't score many, while Wolves are in pretty good shape right now.

