Analysis: Arsenal 3-1 West Ham

Jonathan Jurejko, BBC Sport

The noises being made by manager David Moyes and captain Declan Rice remain positive.

That's despite the Hammers resuming the Premier League season like they ended it before the pause for the World Cup... with a defeat.

Of course, their defiance is little surprise and neither was a defeat at the league leaders.

But, after four straight league losses, it feels like patience is starting to wear thin for some Hammers fans.

Rice insists the team aren't in a relegation scrap and believes results will eventually come.

With a favourable-looking run of fixtures coming up - Brentford, Leeds, Wolves and Everton - they surely will have to.