Tottenham v Crystal Palace: Confirmed team news

Antonio Conte has made five changes to his Tottenham side that held Liverpool to a draw in their last Premier League outing.

Ben Davies and Ryan Sessegnon are replaced by Sergio Reguilon and Japhet Tanganga, while it's an entirely different midfield.

Oliver Skipp, Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg and Lucas Moura are all in as Dele Alli, Harry Winks and Tanguy Ndombele drop to the bench.

Tottenham: Lloris, Reguilon, Sanchez, Dier, Royal, Tanganga, Skipp, Hojbjerg, Moura, Son, Kane

Subs: Gollini, Doherty, Winks, Gil, Rodon, Alli, Bergwijn, Ndombele, Davies