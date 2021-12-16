Leicester v Spurs: Last time out

Leicester welcome Spurs to King Power Stadium this week, well aware that Harry Kane and co spoiled their Champions League dreams last season.

The Foxes needed to win their match and hope Chelsea slip up at Villa Park to make the top four but, while Aston Villa gave them a helping hand, Brendan Rodgers' side could not capitalise.

For a while, it looked good - Jamie Vardy smashing home an 18th minute penalty and then re-establishing Leicester's lead from the spot after Kane had briefly levelled for the visitors.

The game, and Leicester's season, hinged on the 76th minute when the usually unflappable Kasper Schmeichel punched a corner into his own net to gift Spurs the equaliser.

As Rodgers' team piled forward for the winner, Gareth Bale profited ruthlessly on the counter-attack, twice exploiting oceans of space to give interim manager Ryan Mason a signature win in his final game in charge.

This result meant Leicester finished fifth while Spurs held off rivals Arsenal's late-season resurgence to cement a place in the inaugural Europa Conference League.