Man City v Wolves: Who makes your City team?

Manchester City host Wolves in the latest round of Premier League fixtures on Saturday, but who will make it into Pep Guardiola's starting XI?

City sit top of the table with five straight league wins - but with injury concerns over Nathan Ake and Phil Foden - who will you pick in your line-up?

It's up to you how to approach it - you could go for the team you WANT the boss to pick or the one you THINK he will.

Either way, it's time to choose your City team to host Wolves