Bielsa on Phillips, Firpo and fitness
- Published
Adam Pope, BBC Radio Leeds
Leeds United head coach Marcelo Bielsa has been speaking before his side host Crystal Palace on Tuesday.
Here are the key lines:
Luke Ayling (knee) and Patrick Bamford (ankle) will play for the under-23s at Manchester City tonight. Defender Robin Koch (pubis) is on schedule with his recovery;
After Kalvin Phillips' substitution at half time on Saturday, Bielsa feels the midfielder is still playing near his best: "I don't think he's below his level. Each game has its characteristics and there are times when a coach has to imagine different options. I don't see any substantial difference in Kalvin";
Bielsa added that he felt bringing Pascal Struijk and Jamie Shackleton on for Phillips and Junior Firpo would benefit the team: "In no way does that mean there is difficulty with anyone";
Bielsa feels left-back Firpo's performances are improving in general despite an injury lay-off and difficult 45 mins at the Amex;
Bielsa noted that there is a trend across the Premier League where sides are running less, including his own, compared with last season. When asked to give a reason he provided a lengthy answer on how he fears for the future of professional football due to the "overcharged calendar" where the quality of the product is affected by the pursuit of more revenue. "It gives me great sadness that football is deteriorating."