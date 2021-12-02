Stunning Silva proves the difference

Alex Bysouth, BBC Sport

Bernardo Silva is just a bit good. The Manchester City midfielder oozes class and confidence, as proved by the sublime side-foot volley he scored to put this game beyond Aston Villa's reach - a real goal of the season contender.

This was Steven Gerrard's first defeat as Aston Villa boss but City were at times unplayable in the first half and, to Gerrard's credit, the hosts were able to swing the momentum after the interval thanks to Ollie Watkins' smart finish.

On another day Villa might have got something, but it wasn't to be and the home faithful had to endure seeing Jack Grealish on the winning side as he made a late cameo on his return to Villa Park following a £100m summer move.

Grealish was met by a mix of boos and applause but there is reason for both sets of fans to feel cheerful, with City well placed in the title race and Villa on the up since Gerrard's arrival.