Leicester v Watford: confirmed team news

Leicester City make two changes from the side that beat Legia Warsaw 3-1 on Thursday to move top of their Europa League group with one round of matches remaining.

Striker Jamie Vardy and defender Jonny Evans are in the starting line-up, although midfielder Youri Tielemans again misses out with a calf injury. Patson Daka and Daniel Amartey both drop to the bench.

Leicester XI: Schmeichel, Castagne, Söyüncü, Evans, Thomas, Soumare, Ndidi, Maddison, Lookman, Barnes, Vardy.

Subs: Ward, Amartey, Vestergaard, Dewsbury-Hall, Albrighton, Choudhury, Perez, Daka, Iheanacho