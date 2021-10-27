Manchester United will struggle to rectify the pressing style they implemented in Sunday’s 5-0 defeat by Liverpool in time for Saturday’s trip to Tottenham, says ex-England defender Lee Dixon.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side have faced widespread criticism for the manner of their performance against rivals Liverpool, with several pundits questioning the manager’s pressing tactics.

“It’s got to be done on the training pitch," Dixon said on the Football Daily podcast. "That’s how you fix things. I don’t know what they’re doing on the training pitch.

“Knowing how we trained at Arsenal, the intensity and the repetitions we needed to be able to transfer that over to a game on a Saturday to get that press right, I’m suggesting they are not doing that in training. It might be too late to do it now as they basically need to start winning games.

“You’re not going to win anything playing like that.

“You don’t have to press to be a good football team. You can do the opposite. But if all 11 players have a different idea or no idea of what they are going to do, that’s when it breaks down. It’s not saying you have to go and press, it means you have to work together and all be on the same page.”

