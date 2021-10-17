Confirmed team news - Everton v West Ham

Everton make two changes to the side that drew 1-1 at Manchester United before the international break.

Yerry Mina was in action for Colombia and only flew back to Merseyside on Friday so is on the bench, with Seamus Coleman coming in. Alex Iwobi replaced Anthony Gordon in the other change.

Everton XI: Pickford, Coleman, Godfrey, Keane, Digne, Townsend, Doucoure, Allan, Iwobi, Gray, Rondon.