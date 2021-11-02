Wolves 2-1 Everton: In picturesImage source, Getty ImagesImage caption, Max Kilman scored his first Wolves goal to kick off the scoring at Molineux on MondayPublished1 hour agoImage source, Getty ImagesImage caption, Wolves doubled their lead less than five minutes later when Raul Jimenez expertly chipped over Everton goalkeeper Jordan PickfordImage source, Getty ImagesImage caption, It was the Mexico forward's 50th goal for the West Midlands club since joining in June 2018Image source, Getty ImagesImage caption, Everton were much improved after the break, with Alex Iwobi scoring to halve the deficit. However, Jose Sa kept the hosts in the game with a fabulous save to deny Anthony Gordon four minutes from time.Image source, Getty ImagesImage caption, Bruno Lage and his Wolves side have now picked up 13 points from their past five games and sit in seventh in the Premier League table