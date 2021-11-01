Nuno's future at Spurs: Your views

Nuno Espirito Santo arrived at Tottenham's training ground on Monday - but it's far from business as usual.

Spurs chairman Daniel Levy and managing director of football Fabio Paratici held talks on Sunday about Nuno's future, with the side eighth in the Premier League.

Spurs have lost five of their past seven league games - so what next for the former Wolves manager?

Here are some of your views:

Mike: Nuno seems a decent guy but the manner of his appointment ensured he would face problems. He is not the first manager to experience problems with this group of players and this is where the problem lies. A clear out is needed, starting with Kane.

Nadeem: Nuno does have to go as his football is too predictable and dull. However, the club has a long-term issue with Levy. The owners need to move him on otherwise we will not move on. Period.

Nick: Unfortunately for Nuno, the players and fans knew that he was the 'last resort' appointment and as such he was always going to struggle to win them over. His calling out of players within the squad for not having the right attitude and application - naming names - shows there are clearly problems behind the scenes.

Michael: I've never been a 'manager out' fan, but Nuno has to go. Would rather see Ryan Mason in charge - at least he understands the club. Those who are calling for Levy to go really don't get football finance. We are where we are as one of the best run clubs in the world with a fantastic stadium. We don't want to become another Barca!

