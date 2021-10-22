Francisco Trincao has been back in training all week following his recent positive Covid-19 test, and will be available to face Leeds;

Defender Willy Boly will not travel, though, having missed training this week, while the club doctor will visit Portugal next week to work with Pedro Neto, in the hope of clarifying how close he is to a comeback;

He gave the players two days off after the Aston Villa game but their first session back was the "hardest training we have had all season". "They need to have this mentality: we won the last game, forget it, it’s the past, we need to work hard because the next game is the most important”;

He is "very happy" with his wide forward options, with Daniel Podence, Trincao, Adama Traore and Hwang Hee-chan each having "his own profile". They all "give us a lot" and are all "ready to start the game";