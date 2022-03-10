No escape for Chelsea as questions remain

Simon Stone, BBC Sport

There is no template for dealing with this type of situation and football's authorities are scrambling to work out the finer points.

For Chelsea, some elements are straightforward - and tricky.

They cannot offer new contracts - so the futures of Antonio Rudiger, Andreas Christensen and skipper Cesar Azpilicueta are uncertain. The loan of Saul Niguez will not be turned into a permanent deal. Chelsea cannot sell the numerous players they have on loan, including Armando Broja, who has impressed so much at Southampton. Presumably numerous younger players they would have given contracts to now will not get them.

But what about the detail? Can Chelsea sell tickets to their own fans for away games given they as a club do not benefit? What will happen to the FA Cup semi-final - if they get there - when receipts are split between clubs? Can Premier League clubs like Brentford - who were part-way through selling their away allocation for their trip to Stamford Bridge on 2 April - still do so, or do they have to stop?

And as for the £20,000 limit on expenses for away games, Chelsea have matches next week at Lille and Middlesbrough. Both would cost substantially more than £20,000. Can individuals make contributions or will Chelsea have to reduce the cost with a less expensive form of accommodation for Thomas Tuchel's side?

Clearly, the sale of the club needs to happen quickly if there is not to be a major impact. But that is in the hands of the government.

Roman Abramovich's funding meant Chelsea emerged from the financial impact of Covid-19 relatively unscathed. They will not escape from this.