Adam Pope, BBC Radio Leeds

If facing Liverpool at Anfield seemed daunting enough on Boxing Day, the original date for the fixture, it is none less so two months later.

For many Leeds supporters, the hope of United hauling more than a solitary point from February - as happened in December - will rest with a result against a rejuvenated Spurs at Elland Road on Saturday rather than tonight.

However, such defeatism is not in head coach Marcelo Bielsa's thinking, no matter how heavy the odds appear against his side. Add the fact that Jurgen Klopp's side can narrow the gap to leaders Manchester City to three points and the smart money flutters even more towards the Reds.

But when Leeds are involved, predictability seldom is. Win at Manchester City with 10 men - but lose by seven next time around. Who would have foreseen the swash and buckle of an undeserved 4-3 defeat on the opening day of last season in this evening's corresponding fixture?

There is no doubt the Whites go into the game weaker than last time, with Kalvin Phillips and Patrick Bamford out. Robin Koch is also now sidelined.

It could fall to a scouser in Adam Forshaw to shore up in the defensive midfield role as United try and stem the flow of goals being conceded, while the mercurial talent of Raphinha is an option from the start as opposed to the bench.

You can never write Leeds off - even if the script is already written for many.

Who would you start at Anfield tonight? Pick your Leeds line-up