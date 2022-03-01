Lawro's predictions: Burnley v Leicester

Lawro's prediction: 1-1

It looks like Burnley have made a great signing in Dutch striker Wout Weghorst. From what we've seen him do so far, it looks like they've pinched him by only paying £12m for him.

Weghorst gives them a bit of everything up front and there is real quality to his play too.

He's helped Burnley improve in the past few weeks and I think they will fancy their chances of scoring against a Leicester side who have struggled defensively all season.

S-X's prediction: 0-2