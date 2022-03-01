Lawro's predictions: Burnley v Leicester
- Published
Before this game, originally due to be played on 15 January, was postponed, Mark Lawrenson took on grime artist S-X in a round of Premier League predictions.
Lawro's prediction: 1-1
It looks like Burnley have made a great signing in Dutch striker Wout Weghorst. From what we've seen him do so far, it looks like they've pinched him by only paying £12m for him.
Weghorst gives them a bit of everything up front and there is real quality to his play too.
He's helped Burnley improve in the past few weeks and I think they will fancy their chances of scoring against a Leicester side who have struggled defensively all season.
S-X's prediction: 0-2