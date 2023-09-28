'Montgomery is giving Hibs an identity'

Just three games into his tenure, Nick Montgomery has already inked a trip to Hampden on his calendar.

Hibs will face Aberdeen in the League Cup semis in early November after overcoming in-form St Mirren at Easter Road, and the new head coach's imprint is quickly becoming clear.

“You can see he’s already making an impact on the team and the style of play," former Hibs manager Jim Duffy told BBC Sportsound.

"There maybe wasn’t an identity to this Hibs team but you can see that now. He’s also building a real rapport with the fans, he’s over to them at the end of the game and you can feel that atmosphere changing. There’s a real positivity about Hibernian just now.

“In the first half I really couldn’t see them scoring four goals, but they turned it round remarkably after the break and could even have scored more against a very good St Mirren side.

“Hibs will be delighted to have avoided Rangers in the draw and it’s a great opportunity for them to get to a cup final.

“Nick Montgomery is still finding his feet but has started very well. And the thing about Hibs is they can always score goals.”