Nigel Rothband, The Man City Show podcast, external

I’m just catching my breath after an entertaining, competitive and thrilling encounter at St James’ Park on Sunday.

Great credit must go to Newcastle United, who at times controlled the game. What an improved side they are from last season, when City beat them both home and away with an aggregate score of 9-0. Allan Saint-Maximin was outstanding and he gave Kyle Walker a very difficult afternoon.

In all three of City’s games this season, despite being unbeaten and having gained seven points out of a possible nine, they have not been at their best. They are certainly not yet firing on all cylinders.

Games are often changed by a piece of individual brilliance. How many players on the planet would first have seen that pass to Bernardo Silva and then, secondly, executed it so perfectly? Well, fortunately Kevin de Bruyne is one.

I very much look forward to witnessing many more pieces of brilliance from KDB as the season progresses, and let’s hope they will help get the Manchester City engine working at full power again before too long.