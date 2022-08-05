Ralph Hasenhuttl fees big-money signings "make no sense" for Southampton.

Saints have already brought in six recruits ahead of the new campaign, which begins at Tottenham on Sunday.

Hasenhuttl is hopeful of doing more business but is keen on young players rather than more established, expensive names.

"I'm still of the opinion that £40m or £50m transfers make no sense for us," said Hasenhuttl.

"But we of course want quality, and if it's young, OK, no problem, take it.

"This is the way we want to go and it's good that we have done our job so far.

"But the transfer window is open so long that, if we do something we have enough time to do it."