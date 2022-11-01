Marseille v Tottenham: Pick of the stats
Marseille and Tottenham’s only previous meeting in Europe came earlier this season, with Spurs winning 2-0.
Spurs have played away from home against French sides on six previous occasions in European competition without winning (D4 L2). The only one of these games that came in the Champions League was in November 2016 - a 2-1 defeat by Monaco.
Tottenham have won only two of their past eight Champions League matches (D2 L4). They preceded these games with a run of three straight victories during the 2019-20 group stages.
Spurs have failed to score in their past three away Champions League matches. The last Premier League side to go on a longer such run was Manchester United between October 2004 and November 2005 (five games – a record for an English club).