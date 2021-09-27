Chelsea are preparing a 120m euro (£102m) bid for Juventus and Netherlands defender Matthijs de Ligt, 22. (AS - in Spanish), external

But the Blues face competition from Juventus for 21-year-old Monaco and France midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni. (Calciomercato - in Italian), external

Meanwhile, Bayern Munich sporting director Hasan Salihamidzic has distanced the club from reports linking them with Chelsea's 28-year-old centre-back Antonio Rudiger. (DAZN, via Goal), external

