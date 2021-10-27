How Brighton reached the Carabao Cup fourth round

Brighton visit Leicester in the Carabao Cup fourth round at the King Power Stadium on Wednesday (19:45 BST), but how did the Seagulls reach this stage of the competition?

Graham Potter's side are yet to concede a goal in this season's tournament. Goals from Jakub Moder and Andi Zeqiri were enough to see off Championship Cardiff City 2-0 in the second round.

It was more Welsh second-tier opposition in the form of Swansea City at home in round three, with a repeat scoreline thanks to a double from Aaron Connolly.

A win over Leicester would take Brighton into the last eight of the tournament for only the second time ever and would match their best run in 1978-79 when they reached the quarter-finals before losing to eventual winners Nottingham Forest.